Flames dropping "first-of-its-kind" line of custom NFTs

The Calgary Flames are getting in on the NFT trend.

The Flames, in a partnership with Rare Goods, has created a “first-of-its-kind” marketplace for fans to purchase non-fungible tokens to commemorate the franchise’s most memorable moments, mascots, and milestones.

The line with include 26 different NFTs at a total of 4,675 editions with the opportunity to unlock additional added value items, discounts and experiences, according to the Flames.

“We are very excited to finally bring NFTs to our fans,” Ryan Popowich, director of marketing and promotions for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, said in a release. “This is obviously a new space for everyone involved and we’re proceeding under specific guidelines outlined by the NHL. But as an organization we’re committed to exploring the potential of NFTs. What we’re dropping now is just scratching the surface of what we’d like to do in the near future.”

NFTs range in price from $35-$160.

“It was also very important to have our first attempt at NFTs be accessible for our fans,” Popowich said. “Our partnership with Rare Goods has allowed us to create an easy-to-use marketplace where fans can explore and purchase NFTs even with limited experience. Rare Goods really delivered with the platform and input on creating some of the NFTs and we can’t wait to have yet another way to engage with the C of Red.”

The line will consist of three collections that “celebrate the storied history of the Stanley Cup-winning franchise, showcase the unique in-game experience, and pay tribute to the team’s legendary mascot, Harvey.”

The Calgary Flames Official NFTs will be available December 15 until December 31.