Flames to wear commemorative jerseys to honour Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be special guests when the Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Flames will host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night for its annual celebration, highlighting service members of the Canadian Armed Forces and raising funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (CMFRC) and Support Our Troops, the official charity of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is pleased to welcome back and honour our Canadian Armed Forces at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year,” CSEC President and Chief Executive Officer John Bean said. “This night is very important for us as it is an opportunity to say thank you and create greater awareness of the sacrifices our service people and their loved ones make. Their dedication and heroism allow us to enjoy the freedom and liberties of our great country, Canada.”

The Flames will wear special commemorative Canadian Armed Forces jerseys during warmup, which will be auctioned off following the game. Limited edition Flames apparel will be for sale at the Calgary Team Store locations with proceeds to be directed to Support Our Troops and CMFRC. A portion of the proceeds from the game’s 50/50 sales will also be donated.

Over $400,000 has been directed to Support Our Troops and the CMFRC since the start of the Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game.

“I would like to thank the Calgary Flames and their fans for honouring members of the Canadian Armed Forces with their continued support,” said Major-General Eric Kenny, Commander 1 Canadian Air Division, Canadian NORAD Region, Joint Forces Air Component and Search and Rescue Region Trenton.

“This year, the Calgary Flames are hosting their 16th Military Appreciation Game and it is a great honour to join 500 fellow Canadian Armed Forces members at this very special game. To have a show of support like this from the communities we serve is very humbling. It demonstrates to our members and their families how much Canadians value their dedication and sacrifice.”

The evening will begin with a ceremonial faceoff welcoming Command Team from 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian Norad Region; Major-General Eric Kenny and Chief Warrant Officer Dan Campbell.

Rappelling down with the puck for the faceoff will be two Search and Rescue Technicians, Sergeant Vincent C. Benoit and Master Corporal Alain Goguen, who are both from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg.

In all, 500 Canadian Armed Forces members and their families will be welcomed to the game, and CAF members will be recognized throughout the night.