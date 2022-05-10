Flames break out for most dominating win of the series in Dallas

The Flames are coming home to Calgary with the series tied, after a critical 4-1 victory in Game 4.

It took generating 53 shots on goal, but the Flames’ big guns finally broke out in Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has frustrated the Flames for most of this series, and did so for most of this game too, giving up just one goal on the first 44 shots he faced on Monday. Calgary finally got some breathing room in the third period, after a spectacular goal by Johnny Gaudreau on a penalty shot.

Gaudreau’s five-hole deke gave the Flames their first two-goal lead of the series, and minutes later, Elias Lindholm gave his team their first three-goal lead.

Rasmus Andersson was the first Flame to beat Oettinger, scoring on a booming slap shot from the point on a five-on-three power play midway through the second period.

Jacob Markstrom was outstanding for the Flames, particularly when the game was close, with a save on Tyler Seguin proving to be his best. The Flames goaltender, who is expected to be named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy tomorrow morning stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced in the win.

Seguin scored Dallas’ lone goal of the game on a power play with under five minutes left in the third period. Mikael Backlund scored into an empty net to put the game away for Calgary.

More to come…