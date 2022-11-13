Flames' Blake Coleman picks up fine for slewfoot on Dubois

Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman is likely feeling a little bit lighter in the pocketbook after last night’s game.

Coleman was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced today.

Calgary’s Blake Coleman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slew-footing Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 13, 2022

The incident occurred in the waning stages of the first period, with about 90 seconds left to play.

Coleman was assessed a tripping minor penalty on the play, while Dubois picked up a holding minor penalty.

Dubois didn’t seem to want to comment too specifically on the play itself though when asked about it last night.

“Skate holdups happen 50,000 times a game,” Dubois said of the play. “Uh, yeah, it happened a lot.”

Coleman wasn’t the only member of the Flames to take out Dubois though, with Jacob Markstrom also picking up a penalty for sticking his leg out in front of the Jets forward.

“I thought he took his leg out, tripped me. I think it’s a dangerous play. I think that’s a dirty play,” Dubois added postgame of the incident with Markstrom. ” “We talk about goalie safety and all that, and I’m 100% on board for that, but, you know, I wasn’t going towards him. Yeah, I get pushed. I wasn’t going towards him.”

The Flames and the Jets next face off on January 3.