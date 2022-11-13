SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Blake Coleman picks up fine for slewfoot on Dubois

Nov 13 2022, 7:33 pm
Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman is likely feeling a little bit lighter in the pocketbook after last night’s game.

Coleman was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred in the waning stages of the first period, with about 90 seconds left to play.

Coleman was assessed a tripping minor penalty on the play, while Dubois picked up a holding minor penalty.

Dubois didn’t seem to want to comment too specifically on the play itself though when asked about it last night.

“Skate holdups happen 50,000 times a game,” Dubois said of the play. “Uh, yeah, it happened a lot.”

Coleman wasn’t the only member of the Flames to take out Dubois though, with Jacob Markstrom also picking up a penalty for sticking his leg out in front of the Jets forward.

“I thought he took his leg out, tripped me. I think it’s a dangerous play. I think that’s a dirty play,” Dubois added postgame of the incident with Markstrom. ” “We talk about goalie safety and all that, and I’m 100% on board for that, but, you know, I wasn’t going towards him. Yeah, I get pushed. I wasn’t going towards him.”

The Flames and the Jets next face off on January 3.

