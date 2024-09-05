There wasn’t a dry eye outside the Saddledome last night as the Calgary Flames hosted a moving tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Fans of all kinds came to pay their respects and remember the brothers who were killed after being struck by a drunk driver last week. Among those who spoke were former teammates of Johnny’s during his time in Calgary.

Flames captain Mikhael Backlund was among those who took to the mic to remember Johnny, and his emotional speech left fans in tears.

“For me, Johnny was a great teammate and friend,” Backlund started. “I feel lucky I got to see him firsthand grow up from a college boy to a man.

“I remember sitting injured on my couch in my apartment in Calgary watching Johnny Hockey’s first NHL game, of course he scored a goal right away… He went from being an NHL rookie to a superstar very quickly, but you guys all know that already.”

After telling a brief opening story about watching Johnny’s first NHL game with the Flames and his quick ascent into an NHL superstar, Backlund then pivoted to the player as he was off the ice, away from fans, in the locker room with teammates.

He painted Johnny as a carefree soul who was always quick to lighten the mood of those around him.

“He came into the room tired and quiet almost every morning… you never knew what pair of sweat[pants] he was going to show up in,” Backlund remembered. “Johnny was all about being comfortable. He loved sitting in the player’s lounge just chilling on his phone, waiting for the next meeting or to go on the ice.

“He would get ready and then head out to the ice and just enjoy playing hockey. I loved playing with him in games, but most of the time I got to watch him from the bench which was amazing. I loved watching Johnny play.”

Backlund also talked about his personal experiences interacting with Johnny and got a few laughs from the sombre crowd.

“I loved to go after him and knock him out playing soccer,” Backlund said. “He would get so upset, but he would laugh it off like most things. Johnny always had a smile on his face on and off the ice… I’m going to miss that smile.

“I’m going to miss Johnny chirping me about everything like he always loved to do. He would always be all over me about everything. He would always say ‘C’mon Backs, talk to the coach and get us a day off’… I know I’m not as chill as you were Johnny, but I’m working on it.”

By this time, you could tell that Backlund was getting emotional in his speech about his dear friend. After a little bit of a pause, he went over the last time he got to spend time with Johnny, which was Andrew Mangiapane’s wedding earlier this summer.

“Me and my wife Frida are very thankful that we went to the Mangiapane wedding this summer and got to spend some time with Johnny again,” Backlund remembered. “It was so great to see him and we laughed a lot together… I didn’t get to spend enough time with Matthew over the years but knowing how close you guys were, he must have been a great guy.

“My thoughts go out to the whole Gaudreau family. Rest in peace Johnny and Matthew, I hope you’re having your pasta just the way you like it up there, love you, man.”

It was an amazing speech by the Flames captain and one that tugged on the heartstrings of all in attendance.

As the days turn to weeks and the weeks to months, you have to think that this is only the start of the tributes that will take place across the entire hockey world for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.