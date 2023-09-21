Flames' Andersson lists Detroit as worst road city due to being hit by a car

Both Rasmus Andersson and Calgary Flames fans alike remember his scary incident last season in Detroit all too well.

The Flames were in Detroit a night prior to taking on the Red Wings when Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter. The incident was serious enough to land him in the hospital and kept him out of the lineup for a brief period of time.

While Andersson is back healthy and ready to go for the Flames’ training camp, he is still clearly not thrilled at what transpired in Detroit. In fact, when asked in a recent NHL player poll conducted by The Athletic as to which road city was the worst in the league, he wasted zero time giving his answer.

“I’ll say Detroit because I got hit by a car there last season,” said a half-joking Andersson. “I left the casino and woke up in an ambulance. I still don’t know what happened.”

While he may not have been entirely joking in that answer, Andersson did offer up another funny one when asked about which team has the best road dressing room. The 26-year-old nearly gave credit to the Flames’ provincial rival Edmonton Oilers but quickly changed his mind.

“Out of principle, I can’t credit Edmonton for anything,” Andersson said.

Despite the Flames’ poor play last season, Andersson was one of few on the roster who was at his best. The Swedish blueliner registered a career-high 11 goals along with 49 points while leading all Flames players in averaged ice time at 24:05 minutes per game.

Though a decision has yet to be made, many are expecting that Andersson will be named as the Flames’ next captain. Recently hired head coach Ryan Huska has said that one will be named ahead of the 2023-24 season and given how valuable Andersson is to the team, many believe he is the perfect candidate. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him receive the honour once training camp has wrapped up.