Flames defenceman Andersson and wife Tessa will soon have a baby girl

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson will soon be a girl dad.

Andersson’s wife, Tessa, announced Monday on Instagram that they will be welcoming a baby girl to the world this year.

“Can’t wait to watch Benji become a big brother in 2024,” Tessa wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited to meet our little girl and for everything to come this year. Happy new year everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)



As she mentioned in her caption, the happy couple have a son, Benji, who was born in August of 2021. Earlier that year in March, Tessa posted the gender reveal in which they learned they were having a boy.

“IT’S A BOY,” Tessa wrote on Instagram. “AHHH we are beyond excited to meet you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)



This news will excite plenty of Flames fans, as Andersson has become a favourite among many in recent seasons. The 27-year-old has developed into an excellent two-way defenceman over the years, will also seeming to take a big step in becoming a leader in the Flames’ locker room.

Through 32 games this season, Andersson has five goals and 18 points. The point pace is down slightly from the 49 he posted a season ago, but still prove that he is quite capable of chipping in offensively from the back end. He is excellent on the defensive side of the puck as well, indicated by the fact that he leads all Flames in ice time this season with an average of 24:24 minutes per game.