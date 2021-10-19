Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines adding flights to 11 new destinations from Alberta

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to grow and is adding a new aircraft in Edmonton and nonstop flights to 11 additional destinations from Alberta.

The airline will be opening a base in Edmonton with the addition of the new aircraft, according to Flair. A second new aircraft will be added to Flair’s Vancouver base, along with two more at its Toronto base.

The 11 new destinations on nonstop flight routes from Edmonton include Hollywood-Burbank, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix-Mesa, Nashville, San Francisco, Comox, Regina, Montreal, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon. These routes join the seven locations that Flair already serves from the city to a total of 18 routes.

“Grab a guitar and get ready to go!” said Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport. “Edmonton loves country music, and we’re excited to have Nashville joining our list of nonstop destinations.”

“All new and added service supports our recovery, which is important for both our business community and leisure travellers,” Ruth continued. “I want to thank Flair for adding these American destinations along with significant increases in service for several Canadian cities. I’m confident our community will embrace these flights and this increased service from Flair.”

With the addition of the four aircraft in Canada, Flair said it would create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots, and operational support staff. The company is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions.

Fares to US destinations start between $99 and $129 one-way, and several of the new domestic Canadian routes have fares as low as $49 one way, including taxes and fees.

According to Flair, it is growing to serve 28 destinations by spring 2022. New destinations for March and April 2022 in the US include Nashville, TN, Denver, CO, and San Fransisco, CA.

Here are Flair Airline’s new flight schedules for 2022:

Canada

Calgary – Comox (YYC-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Comox (YEG-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Regina (YEG-YQR) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – Montreal (YEG-YUL) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Winnipeg (YEG-YWG) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Saskatoon (YEG-YXE) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Toronto – Victoria (YYZ-YYJ) – 1x weekly starting May 7, 2022

Vancouver – Kelowna (YVR-YLW) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

Kelowna – Victoria (YLW–YYJ) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

USA

Toronto – Nashville (YYZ-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Toronto – Denver (YYZ-DEN) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Nashville (YEG-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – San Francisco (YEG-SFO) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Vancouver – San Francisco (YVR-SFO) – 3x weekly May 17, 2022