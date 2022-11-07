Now is your chance: "Fargo" is filming in Calgary and is looking for extras

Now is your chance to experience life on a TV set. The hit show Fargo is looking for extras in Calgary, and you could be one of them.

Fargo is shooting in Calgary and surrounding areas until next April.

They are casting a wide net looking for people. They are looking for men, women, and children between the ages of six to 90 of all ethnicities.

If you are interested, send a recent photo and contact info to [email protected]

They have been filming the show’s fifth season since last month, and we already have some celebrity sightings around the province.

Jon Hamm hung out with the Canmore Eagles of Alberta Junior Hockey League back in October.

The popular FX show is returning to Alberta after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.