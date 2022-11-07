NewsMovies & TVHollywood North

Now is your chance: "Fargo" is filming in Calgary and is looking for extras

Nov 7 2022, 11:43 pm
Kirsten Dunst in Fargo (IMDb)

Now is your chance to experience life on a TV set. The hit show Fargo is looking for extras in Calgary, and you could be one of them.

Fargo is shooting in Calgary and surrounding areas until next April.

They are casting a wide net looking for people. They are looking for men, women, and children between the ages of six to 90 of all ethnicities.

If you are interested, send a recent photo and contact info to [email protected]

They have been filming the show’s fifth season since last month, and we already have some celebrity sightings around the province.

Jon Hamm hung out with the Canmore Eagles of Alberta Junior Hockey League back in October.

The popular FX show is returning to Alberta after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.

Former New Girl star Lamorne Morris is also part of the cast. He was most recently in Woke, which aired for two seasons on Hulu.

Richa Moorjani is another major addition to the cast. She recently wrapped up production on the fourth and final season of the Netflix dramedy Never Have I Ever.

Other cast members include Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh, per a report by Entertainment Weekly.

No official premiere date for the new season has been announced.

FX’s hit show premiered in 2014, helmed by Billy Bob Thornton and Colin Hanks.

This is the latest major shoot to come to Alberta after HBO’s The Last of Us spent a huge amount of time filming in the province from 2021 to 2022.

