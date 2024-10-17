10 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 18 to 20

Get into the fall spirit with one of the incredible seasonal activities happening around Calgary this weekend!

From hauntingly good Halloween bashes to the spooky science event at the Telus Spark Science Centre, there’s bound to be an activity for you to enjoy.

Check out these 1o fantastic things to do around the city this weekend.

Spooktacular Family Halloween Bash at The District at Beltline

What: Get into the scary spirit with the Spooktacular Family Halloween Bash at The District at Beltline! Dress up as your favourite creature or character and head over to the bash for a day of family fun, including face painting, ghoulish cookie decorating workshops, spooky snacks, and some frighteningly festive entertainment. The first 100 guests will even receive a free pumpkin and decorating kit!

When: October 19 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The District at Beltline Food Hall, Lounge, Building A — 227, 11th Avenue SW

Cost: Free entry

What: Head over to the Scotiabank Saddledome to watch legendary rock band Evanescence liven up the arena with their iconic tunes this Friday evening!

When: October 18 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

What: Take a stroll down the lanes at the annual Pumpkins After Dark festival if you want to see your favourite Halloween characters and pop culture icons come to life in the form of pumpkins. You can’t miss this event!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: Get ready to lose your voice as you cheer on the Calgary Hitmen this weekend as they face off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When: October 19 at 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $30; get them here

What: Explore the gross side of science this weekend at the Telus Spark Science Centre for its HallowSTEAM event. Your spook-filled day will be full of slime, invisible ink, and some scarily tasty snacks!

When: Open until October 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $23.95 for children and can be purchased here

What: Grab your favourite Halloween costume and head over to WinSport’s Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf to score some hole-in-ones and prove who the family mini-golf champion truly is!

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

What: Nothing is spookier than meeting some scarily cool reptiles at the Capitol Hill Community Association. You can meet all the misunderstood reptiles this Saturday for a hauntingly good time, from spiders and scorpions to snakes!

When: October 18 from 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Capitol Hill Community Centre — 1531 21st Avenue NW

Cost: Free entry, but you will need to register here

What: You can have the perfect fall day at Butterfield Acres this weekend. Check out their Harvest Pumpkin Fest, where you can pet the farm animals, take a ride through the Scarecrow Alley, and pick your own pumpkin!

When: Weekends from 10 am to 4 pm in October

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road

Price: $18.99 plus tax for adults and $16.49 plus tax for children

What: The hit show More Greased is having its final curtain call at the Jubilations Theatre this weekend. Find out what bad boy Danny and sweetheart Sandy got up to after they graduated high school, and enjoy a delicious three-course meal as the story unfolds.

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

What: If you want to pick up a new hobby for the fall, look no further than Plant. There are tons of DIY workshops for all aspiring botanists, from building your own terrarium to learning how to arrange your plants in the nicest display.