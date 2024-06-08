SportsFootballStampeders

Fan streaks at McMahon Stadium in Calgary Stampeders home opener

Jun 8 2024
The Calgary Stampeders season got underway yesterday, much to the excitement of one fan in particular.

Temperatures were as cool as the game didn’t get underway until 7 pm MT, but that didn’t stop one fan from shedding nearly all his clothing before running out onto the field. To his credit, he made his minute of fame last for some time, almost going from end zone to end zone twice before finally getting taken to the ground by security.

Fans in attendance were given a great game, as the Stampeders were able to win their home opener over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 32-24. Stamps quarterback Jake Maier had a strong showing, going 21/26 for 250 yards, along with two passing touchdowns. Clark Barnes and rookie Cam Echols both had touchdown grabs for the Stamps in the win.

At quarterback for the Tiger-Cats was a familiar face in Bo-Levi Mitchell, who spent the first ten seasons of his CFL career with the Stampeders. He threw for 300 yards, one passing touchdown, and an interception. He was pulled briefly in the first half to be placed in concussion protocol but returned a short time later.

The Stampeders will be off until next Saturday, when they head to BC Place to take on the BC Lions.

