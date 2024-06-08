The Calgary Stampeders season got underway yesterday, much to the excitement of one fan in particular.

Temperatures were as cool as the game didn’t get underway until 7 pm MT, but that didn’t stop one fan from shedding nearly all his clothing before running out onto the field. To his credit, he made his minute of fame last for some time, almost going from end zone to end zone twice before finally getting taken to the ground by security.

Streaker at McMahon. It’s kinda chilly. I get why he kept his shorts on. 😆 #yyc #CFL pic.twitter.com/KYGGV9WMzN — Matt McQueen (@mattmcqueen) June 8, 2024

Just had a streaker on the field at McMahon a couple of minutes ago. Dude almost went end to end twice before being taken down in the end zone. 😂 #CFL — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) June 8, 2024

Fans in attendance were given a great game, as the Stampeders were able to win their home opener over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 32-24. Stamps quarterback Jake Maier had a strong showing, going 21/26 for 250 yards, along with two passing touchdowns. Clark Barnes and rookie Cam Echols both had touchdown grabs for the Stamps in the win.

At quarterback for the Tiger-Cats was a familiar face in Bo-Levi Mitchell, who spent the first ten seasons of his CFL career with the Stampeders. He threw for 300 yards, one passing touchdown, and an interception. He was pulled briefly in the first half to be placed in concussion protocol but returned a short time later.

The Stampeders will be off until next Saturday, when they head to BC Place to take on the BC Lions.