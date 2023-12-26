Family of three found dead after going missing in central Alberta

A family of three in central Alberta has been found dead two days after going missing.

The Pelsma family, 39-year-old Kelly, 37-year-old Laura and their 8-year-old son Dylan, were reported missing yesterday after they were past due to attend a family function and hadn’t been heard from since December 23.

The family were believed to have gone off-roading on their side-by-side in Lac Ste Anne County, Parkland RCMP wrote in a news release.

Earlier today, RCMP continued search and rescue efforts in an area near the Alexis Bridge, off Range Road 40A, and recovered the three missing family members deceased.

Recovery of the Pelsma family was conducted by members of the Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne County Fire Service and an Underwater Recovery Team.

“This is a sad outcome, the loss of any life is tragic” stated Corporal Patrick Lambert, RCMP public information officer.

“The loss of this entire family is truly devastating over the holidays. Our thoughts are with the community and their extended family.”

The three deceased family members have been taken to the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted later this week.

RCMP is reminding all Albertans and outdoor enthusiasts of the dangers of unpredictable thin ice and open water.

“Ice should be at least 15cm thick for a person to walk or skate on, 20cm for a group of people and 25cm for snowmobiling or using off-highways vehicles on,” police stated.