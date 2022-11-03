A new tasty winter event is coming to an iconic lake hotel in Alberta
Winter in the Rockies is always dazzling and a new tasty event is coming to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise this January.
The iconic hotel has announced Fire & Ice, which will transform the tiny cabin along Lake Louise into a delicious, savoury restaurant.
The event teases delicious items like prime wagyu beef and fresh seafood cooked over wood embers.
A cup of sake is also mentioned, along with the chance to enjoy an authentic experience in the Robatayaki style, native to Japan, “unlike any other.”
Fire & Ice will happen every Thursday from January 19 to February 16, with only 10 seats available per evening. You better get booking ASAP!
If you are looking for one heck of an experience in one of Canada’s most stunning spots, you can book here.
Fire & Ice
When: January 19 to February 16, 2023
Where: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise)