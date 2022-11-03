A new tasty winter event is coming to an iconic lake hotel in Alberta

Winter in the Rockies is always dazzling and a new tasty event is coming to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise this January.

The iconic hotel has announced Fire & Ice, which will transform the tiny cabin along Lake Louise into a delicious, savoury restaurant.

You might also like: Haute 02: Canada's getting a new cliffside oxygen bar 7,000 ft up

An Alberta mountain town has been named one of the most underrated in Canada

Bucket list vacation: The perfect weekend in Banff without skiing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

The event teases delicious items like prime wagyu beef and fresh seafood cooked over wood embers.

A cup of sake is also mentioned, along with the chance to enjoy an authentic experience in the Robatayaki style, native to Japan, “unlike any other.”

Fire & Ice will happen every Thursday from January 19 to February 16, with only 10 seats available per evening. You better get booking ASAP!

If you are looking for one heck of an experience in one of Canada’s most stunning spots, you can book here.

If you really wanted to go all out, you can check out the new cliffside oxygen bar that is opening up in Banff this upcoming January as well.

While we eagerly await the opening of this new spot, you may as well start a things-to-do list while you visit Banff too. We suggest starting with some new must-try restaurants, getting the perfect selfie on the town’s newest bridge, and looking into things to do over a weekend in Banff that doesn’t involve skiing this winter.

Fire & Ice

When: January 19 to February 16, 2023

Where: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise)

Instagram