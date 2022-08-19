Now that the peak of the pandemic is behind us, many of us are revisiting our options beyond our bubbles — new job opportunities, travel, and experiences that will satisfy the craving for adventure that was suppressed for so long.

By working at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, you’re embarking on the ultimate adventure through your job. The resort, now hiring for roles in more than 30 departments, prides itself on its work-play lifestyle and makes it easy for employees to immerse themselves in it through staff housing, perks, and a range of benefits within the workplace and beyond.

So if you’ve ever considered a life of work and play in the jaw-dropping setting of the Canadian Rockies, take it from Fairmont Banff Springs Sous Chef, Kevin Bourdages that this isn’t an opportunity you want to miss out on.

Everyday luxuries

Bourdages was looking to advance his career in the culinary industry when he heard from friends about their great experiences working at the Fairmont. When living in Montreal, he had to commute everywhere, from work, to the gym, and to running daily errands. So, he was pretty excited to move to Banff and have all his needs met within a 15-minute radius.

“Living in staff housing, I’m able to walk to work in two minutes, go to the gym in the hotel, and walk downtown in less than 15 minutes,” Bourdages tells Daily Hive.

Subsidized staff housing is available for all employees at $15 a day and includes all utilities and wifi. A staff cafeteria provides employees with a complimentary meal per shift and $4 additional meals. Another unbeatable daily perk is that you get to work in the historic castle that the Fairmont Banff Springs occupies.

“Living and working at a real-life castle is the best perk,” says Bourdages. “I love walking into a historic building every day. It’s incredibly unique and there’s always something going on.”

Life off-the-clock

The perks of life for those working at the Fairmont Banff Springs continue when they clock out and enter their nature-filled, mountainous, backyard playground.

“Off the clock, you can find me trail running,” says Bourdages. “Life is like paradise here, every day I’m more grateful for choosing the mountains and trails that surround me.”

Whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter in Banff, there are endless ways to play. After work or on your days off there’s everything to do from hiking, mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding, horseback riding, canoeing and kayaking, dog sledding, skating, taking snowmobile tours, and more. Plus, employee workplace benefits include discounted golf passes, a 30% discount on hotel restaurants, and pool and health club membership discounts — making your off time even more affordable.

“Banff feels like a small, tight-knit mountain community,” says Bourdages. “There are endless outdoor experiences available to you within walking distance or a short drive. I love the convenience of having Calgary just an hour and 30-minute drive away too and still being close enough to a city.”

Perks beyond Banff

Even though you may never want to leave your new home-meets-playground paradise, if you’re looking to explore further, your employee perks at the Fairmont Banff Springs extend far beyond the Rockies.

The Fairmont offers employees discounted rates at all Fairmont properties worldwide — including 50% off food and beverage during your stay.

Also, while working at Fairmont Banff Springs, you’re eligible for the hotel’s Mountain Explorer rate, meaning you can stay at any Fairmont Mountain property (which includes Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, and Whistler) for just $99 a night. Bourdages’ bucket list Fairmont property is the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego — how cool would that be?

Bourdages says he loves all the perks he gets outside of his work, along with the career growth he’s gaining from working with talented culinary professionals every day as he aspires towards one day owning his own restaurant. He also says he would “100% recommend” working at the Fairmont Banff Springs to a friend.

Ready to gain endless experiences through your work?