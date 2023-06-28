Celebrating 35 years of building quality homes in Calgary and Edmonton, Excel Homes is hosting giveaways all summer long.

Running until Thursday, August 31, residents from across Alberta can enter by visiting an Excel show-home location, or on the builders’ website, to sign up for email updates about its exciting new projects.

With plenty of prizes to be won, both big and small, Excel’s Summer of Giveaways will be packed with smaller prizes valued at $350, and three big grand prizes you won’t want to miss.

More than just a home builder, Excel Homes creates master-planned communities where you’re not only able to grow, but thrive.

Having built over 80 communities, amounting to over 14,000 homes in Alberta through their over three-decade history, Excel Homes has received more than 75 awards for design and industry excellence.

The key to the organization’s success has always been putting people first — whether that’s by helping guide first-time homebuyers through an often confusing process, helping buyers personalize their forever homes, or providing some of the best customer service in the province for home builders.

Throughout their Summer of Giveaways this year, the builder will be giving away different smaller prizes, including things like a Parks Canada Pass, Lululemon backpack, Excel swag, gas/grocery gift card, Calgary Zoo passes, Global Fest passes, and Heritage Park passes.

There will also be three grand-prize winners, who have a chance to win a new 58-inch Samsung Crystal UHD Smart 4K TV, a Traeger Pellet Grill and Smoker, or a $1,500 West Jet gift card.

There will be a total of six draws happening bi-weekly throughout the summer, where winners will be drawn randomly and contacted phone and/or email. Every prize will be announced once each contest period ends and has been drawn.

So don’t miss your chance at this giveaway! Register for updates on Excel Homes for your chance to win some fabulous prizes this summer.