This new Calgary community offers beautiful home options for your unique lifestyle

On the hunt for the perfect home? Southwest Calgary has just got a captivating new community, and it might be just what you’re looking for.

Surrounded by the scenic beauty of Silverado’s rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, Silver Spruce presents a variety of housing options, built by Alberta’s renowned Excel Homes. With designs to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences, from modern single-family homes to luxurious duplexes, there’s something for everyone.

Get to know Silver Spruce

Silver Spruce residents will enjoy a variety of amenities, with green spaces, pathways, and playgrounds right outside your door. Just beyond the community, you’ll find Spruce Meadows Off Leash Dog Park, Fish Creek Provincial Park, and a golf course.

Meanwhile, the nearby residential neighbourhood of Silverado is home to a plethora of grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, parks, schools, plus yoga and fitness studios.

There’s also easy access to major roads such as Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail, and downtown Calgary is just a 25-minute drive away — so you can rest assured that getting around will be a breeze.

Explore the Bennett model

As a builder with a range of expertly crafted properties, Excel Homes offers several home types in Silver Spruce, including the Stanley, the Collingwood, the Mason, and the Newbrook.

But to celebrate its 35th anniversary as a leading home builder in Calgary, and to personalize the new community, Excel Homes is opening a brand-new show home in Silver Spruce: the Bennett.

The Bennett is an exceptional three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath property that’s been designed to grow with your family, offering functionality and so much versatility.

Spanning more than 2,0000 sq ft, it features an open-concept kitchen with modern appliances and an island that flows perfectly into a bright nook area, a spacious great room with an optional fireplace, and a welcoming flex room at the main entrance that can be utilized as an office space or converted into an extra bedroom.

Upstairs, you’ll find the primary bedroom, which offers a spacious four-piece ensuite and walk-in closet, a laundry room, and a bonus room to make your own.

The Bennet also includes a basement, which can be further developed into a spare bedroom for guests, a rec room for gaming, or a den for hanging out with friends — the choice is yours!

Other features include 9 ft ceilings that create an airy and open feel, a smart home essentials package, a broom-finished concrete driveway, and a 42-inch front walkway. Plus, like all of Excel Homes’ projects, the Bennet is Built Green certified.

Your new Calgary community is calling

With idyllic scenery all around, a welcoming ambience, and a deep-rooted community feel, it’s safe to say that Silver Spruce will feel like home the moment you arrive.

For more information, visit the brand new Excel Homes sales centre and Bennet show home by contacting Excel Homes in Silver Spruce. To explore even more 35th-anniversary promotions, browse Excel’s website.