This year marked the proud 35th anniversary of Excel Homes, and the home builder has spent the past 12 months celebrating its three-and-a-half decades of success as a leader in Alberta’s modern home-building industry.

Helping Albertans across the province blossom into their forever homes, Excel Homes has built in over 80 communities, which is equal to over 14,000 new homes for the area — receiving more than 75 awards for their outstanding work.

And those rewards come as no surprise, because customer satisfaction has been the company’s primary mission since day one.

After a busy year of celebrating, Excel Homes is ready to close the year out with a bang, featuring some incredible deals and promotions on their newly improved homes that you’ll want to take advantage of before the year ends.

Introducing new standard specifications

Further committing to producing high-quality homes that’ll meet your evolving needs, Excel Homes kicked off the year by releasing new and improved standard specifications for all our homes.

Now offering many popular features like a wide range of three-quarter quartz or granite countertops and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on all their main floors, all homes also come standardized with a smart thermostat and doorbell camera.

This is all on top of durable exteriors, functional and personalized kitchens with modern appliance packages, a number of green initiatives and energy efficiencies, and more.

Brand-new 35th-anniversary models

Pulling from their 35 years of experience and expertise, as well as feedback from homeowners, Excel Homes’ anniversary-model homes are a certified hit!

These models come in all shapes and sizes, from front garages and laned homes to duplexes, all ranging from 1,567 to 2,235 square feet. Excel’s flexibility and choice ensures families can pick the best property for their needs, as well as their future plans.

If you want to check out these models for yourself, they currently have three anniversary-model show homes in Calgary, the Cohen and Nova in Livingston, and the Bennett in Silver Spruce.

Offering $3,500 off your next home

What’s a celebration without gifts? More importantly, what’s a better gift than saving money on your new home?

All year long, Excel Homes is offering $3,500 off all their pre-sale models, along with an improved referral program — so you can get paid for bragging about your new digs!

This doesn’t just apply to current customers, but to everyone and anyone who wants to discover the magic of Excel Homes.

To learn more about how you can save, check out their website for full details.

A successful summer of giveaways

While the chill of winter has definitely set in these days, we can warm up by taking a look back at Excel Homes’ Summer of Giveaways contest.

Excel Homes gave away bi-weekly prizes valued at $350 all summer long, and the grand prize winners received prizes like a 58” Samsung Smart 4K TV, a new Traeger Pellet/Grill Smoker, and a $1,500 WestJet gift card.

Building a new community in Southwest Calgary

Just because the anniversary is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean Excel Homes is planning on slowing down the celebrations — they’ve got another 35 years of success ahead of them!

Launching this past November, Silver Spruce is a brand new community nestled in the rolling hills of Silverado, Southwest Calgary.

Exemplifying the home builder’s growth and expansion, this captivating community offers picturesque scenery, friendly residents, and a close-knit community vibe that’ll make you feel instantly at home.

Now that you’re up to speed on one of Alberta’s celebrated home-builders, you can learn more about Excel Homes’ 35 years of community building, and explore your forever home on Excel Homes’ website.