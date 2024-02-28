The story of Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has touched many, including LA Kings goaltender Cam Talbot.

Talbot, 36, spent the 2019-20 season with the Flames. That season saw Kylington suit up for 48 games, giving the two a brief period of time to get to know one another. It was two seasons later that Kylington had his breakout year, appearing to be a mainstay on the Flames’ back end moving forward.

Things didn’t pan out how anyone had expected, though, as Kylington wound up sitting out the entire 2022-23 season due to mental health struggles. There was hope that he would return for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, but he continued to remain sidelined, before eventually making his return in front of a roaring crowd on January 25.

Now, a month later, Kylington is still getting kudos, with the most recent being from Talbot, who made sure to get in a quick word with the 26-year-old during warmups ahead of last night’s game. Sportsnet showed the heartwarming moment on its broadcast prior to puck drop.

After some rustiness through his first few games, Kylington has quickly gotten back to the form he showed in 2021-22. He was unable to continue what was a three-game point streak heading into last night’s game, but had himself another solid outing on the third pairing in a 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Flames have now won four straight games as they continue to hunt down a wild-card spot. That chase has been difficult, however, as the Nashville Predators, who occupy that current spot, have been even better with wins in six straight. As a result, the Flames sit five points shy of a playoff position, though they do hold a game in hand. Their next opportunity to chip away at the deficit will come Saturday in a home tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.