Ex-Flames forward Cory Stillman lands new head coaching gig

Former Calgary Flames forward Cory Stillman has been named the new head coach of the OHL’s Guelph Storm.

Stillman began his coaching career in 2017-18, serving as the head coach for the OHL’s Sarnia Sting for three seasons from 2017 to 2020. He has since spent the past two seasons at the NHL level as an assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes.

“Cory brings a wealth of experience as a player and champion as well as a mentor and a teacher of young players,” said Storm general manager George Burnett. “His desire to return to a head coaching role and lead our group both on and off the ice was very apparent throughout this process. I look forward to working closely with Cory to continue to move our program forward.”

Stillman, 50, was selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 1992 NHL Draft. He went on to play 393 games in a Flames uniform, scoring 109 goals and 235 points. He wound up being traded to the St. Louis Blues during the 2000-01 season, ironically enough, for now Flames general manager Craig Conroy and a seventh-round pick.

By the time his career was all said and done, Stillman suited up for 1,025 games, which also included stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, and the Florida Panthers. The two-time Stanley Cup champion amassed 278 goals and 727 points over that span.

“I am excited to be named the next head coach of the Guelph Storm,” Stillman said. “Working with Scott [Walker] and George, who are both proven winners, I truly believe we can create something special in Guelph. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Stillman will join a Storm team that finished sixth in the Western Conference this past season with a 33-28-7 record.