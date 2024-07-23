34 athletes from Alberta competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games begins this week, and Alberta will have a healthy contingent of athletes competing.

After Team Canada released its complete list of 337 athletes competing at this year’s Games, it was also revealed that 34 hailed from Alberta. This makes Alberta the fourth most represented province at this Olympics, with Ontario (140), Quebec (59), and BC (45) all ahead.

Calgary was the most popular hometown of Alberta’s Olympians, with 15 athletes representing the province’s most populous city. Edmonton came in second with seven athletes calling Alberta’s capital city home.

That said, here is a list of who those 34 Albertan Olympic athletes are and what they will be competing in:

1. Jonnie Newman

Sport: Artistic Swimming

Age: 18

Hometown: Calgary

2. Marco Arop

Sport: Athletics

Age: 22

Hometown: Edmonton

3. Rory Linkletter

Sport: Athletics

Age: 27

Hometown: Calgary

4. Kacie Bosch

Sport: Basketball 3v3

Age: 27

Hometown: Lethbridge

5. Katherine Plouffe

Sport: Basketball 3v3

Age: 31

Hometown: Edmonton

6. Michelle Plouffe

Sport: Basketball 3v3

Age: 31

Hometown: Edmonton

7. Yvonne Ejim

Sport: Basketball – Women’s

Age: 22

Hometown: Calgary

8. Alison Jackson

Sport: Cycling

Age: 35

Hometown: Vermillion

9. Kelsey Mitchell

Sport: Cycling

Age: 30

Hometown: Sherwood Park

10. Sarah Orban

Sport: Cycling

Age: 28

Hometown: Calgary

11. Molly Simpson

Sport: Cycling

Age: 21

Hometown: Red Deer

12. Margo Erlam

Sport: Diving

Age: 22

Hometown: Calgary

13. Caeli McKay

Sport: Diving

Age: 25

Hometown: Calgary

14. Daniel Gu

Sport: Fencing

Age: 25

Hometown: Edmonton

15. Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski

Sport: Rowing

Age: 33

Hometown: Calgary

16. Jessica Sevick

Sport: Rowing

Age: 35

Hometown: Strathmore

17. Fancy Bermudez

Sport: Rugby Sevens

Age: 22

Hometown: Edmonton

18. Piper Logan

Sport: Rugby Sevens

Age: 23

Hometown: Calgary

19. Krissy Scurfield

Sport: Rugby Sevens

Age: 21

Hometown: Canmore

20. Keyara Wardley

Sport: Rugby Sevens

Age: 24

Hometown: Vulcan

21. Michele Esercitato

Sport: Shooting

Age: 22

Hometown: Calgary

22. Tye Ikeda

Sport: Shooting

Age: 27

Hometown: Calgary

23. Emma Finlin

Sport: Swimming

Age: 19

Hometown: Edmonton

24. Apollo Hess

Sport: Swimming

Age: 22

Hometown: Lethbridge

25. Yuri Kisil

Sport: Swimming

Age: 28

Hometown: Calgary

26. Finlay Knox

Sport: Swimming

Age: 23

Hometown: Okotoks

27. Emma O’Croinin

Sport: Swimming

Age: 21

Hometown: Edmonton

28. Rebecca Smith

Sport: Swimming

Age: 24

Hometown: Red Deer

29. Lorne Wigginton

Sport: Swimming

Age: 18

Hometown: Calgary

30. Ingrid Wilm

Sport: Swimming

Age: 26

Hometown: Calgary

31. Lucas Van Berkel

Sport: Volleyball

Age: 29

Hometown: Edmonton

32. Brett Walsh

Sport: Volleyball

Age: 30

Hometown: Calgary

33. Rae Lekness

Sport: Water Polo

Age: 30

Hometown: Calgary

34. Paul Kindred

Sport: Water Polo

Age: 28

Hometown: Spruce Grove