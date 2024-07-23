34 athletes from Alberta competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games begins this week, and Alberta will have a healthy contingent of athletes competing.
After Team Canada released its complete list of 337 athletes competing at this year’s Games, it was also revealed that 34 hailed from Alberta. This makes Alberta the fourth most represented province at this Olympics, with Ontario (140), Quebec (59), and BC (45) all ahead.
Calgary was the most popular hometown of Alberta’s Olympians, with 15 athletes representing the province’s most populous city. Edmonton came in second with seven athletes calling Alberta’s capital city home.
That said, here is a list of who those 34 Albertan Olympic athletes are and what they will be competing in:
1. Jonnie Newman
Sport: Artistic Swimming
Age: 18
Hometown: Calgary
2. Marco Arop
Sport: Athletics
Age: 22
Hometown: Edmonton
3. Rory Linkletter
Sport: Athletics
Age: 27
Hometown: Calgary
4. Kacie Bosch
Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 27
Hometown: Lethbridge
5. Katherine Plouffe
Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 31
Hometown: Edmonton
6. Michelle Plouffe
Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 31
Hometown: Edmonton
7. Yvonne Ejim
Sport: Basketball – Women’s
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary
8. Alison Jackson
Sport: Cycling
Age: 35
Hometown: Vermillion
9. Kelsey Mitchell
Sport: Cycling
Age: 30
Hometown: Sherwood Park
10. Sarah Orban
Sport: Cycling
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary
11. Molly Simpson
Sport: Cycling
Age: 21
Hometown: Red Deer
12. Margo Erlam
Sport: Diving
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary
13. Caeli McKay
Sport: Diving
Age: 25
Hometown: Calgary
14. Daniel Gu
Sport: Fencing
Age: 25
Hometown: Edmonton
15. Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski
Sport: Rowing
Age: 33
Hometown: Calgary
16. Jessica Sevick
Sport: Rowing
Age: 35
Hometown: Strathmore
17. Fancy Bermudez
Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 22
Hometown: Edmonton
18. Piper Logan
Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 23
Hometown: Calgary
19. Krissy Scurfield
Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 21
Hometown: Canmore
20. Keyara Wardley
Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 24
Hometown: Vulcan
21. Michele Esercitato
Sport: Shooting
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary
22. Tye Ikeda
Sport: Shooting
Age: 27
Hometown: Calgary
23. Emma Finlin
Sport: Swimming
Age: 19
Hometown: Edmonton
24. Apollo Hess
Sport: Swimming
Age: 22
Hometown: Lethbridge
25. Yuri Kisil
Sport: Swimming
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary
26. Finlay Knox
Sport: Swimming
Age: 23
Hometown: Okotoks
27. Emma O’Croinin
Sport: Swimming
Age: 21
Hometown: Edmonton
28. Rebecca Smith
Sport: Swimming
Age: 24
Hometown: Red Deer
29. Lorne Wigginton
Sport: Swimming
Age: 18
Hometown: Calgary
30. Ingrid Wilm
Sport: Swimming
Age: 26
Hometown: Calgary
31. Lucas Van Berkel
Sport: Volleyball
Age: 29
Hometown: Edmonton
32. Brett Walsh
Sport: Volleyball
Age: 30
Hometown: Calgary
33. Rae Lekness
Sport: Water Polo
Age: 30
Hometown: Calgary
34. Paul Kindred
Sport: Water Polo
Age: 28
Hometown: Spruce Grove