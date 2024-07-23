SportsOlympics

34 athletes from Alberta competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games begins this week, and Alberta will have a healthy contingent of athletes competing.

After Team Canada released its complete list of 337 athletes competing at this year’s Games, it was also revealed that 34 hailed from Alberta. This makes Alberta the fourth most represented province at this Olympics, with Ontario (140), Quebec (59), and BC (45) all ahead.

Calgary was the most popular hometown of Alberta’s Olympians, with 15 athletes representing the province’s most populous city. Edmonton came in second with seven athletes calling Alberta’s capital city home.

That said, here is a list of who those 34 Albertan Olympic athletes are and what they will be competing in:

1. Jonnie Newman

Sport: Artistic Swimming
Age: 18
Hometown: Calgary

2. Marco Arop

Sport: Athletics
Age: 22
Hometown: Edmonton

3. Rory Linkletter

Sport: Athletics
Age: 27
Hometown: Calgary

4. Kacie Bosch

Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 27
Hometown: Lethbridge

5. Katherine Plouffe

Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 31
Hometown: Edmonton

6. Michelle Plouffe

Sport: Basketball 3v3
Age: 31
Hometown: Edmonton

7. Yvonne Ejim

Sport: Basketball – Women’s
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary

8. Alison Jackson

Sport: Cycling
Age: 35
Hometown: Vermillion

9. Kelsey Mitchell

Sport: Cycling
Age: 30
Hometown: Sherwood Park

10. Sarah Orban

Sport: Cycling
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary

11. Molly Simpson

Sport: Cycling
Age: 21
Hometown: Red Deer

12. Margo Erlam

Sport: Diving
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary

13. Caeli McKay

Sport: Diving
Age: 25
Hometown: Calgary

14. Daniel Gu

Sport: Fencing
Age: 25
Hometown: Edmonton

15. Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski

Sport: Rowing
Age: 33
Hometown: Calgary

16. Jessica Sevick

Sport: Rowing
Age: 35
Hometown: Strathmore

17. Fancy Bermudez

Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 22
Hometown: Edmonton

18. Piper Logan

Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 23
Hometown: Calgary

19. Krissy Scurfield

Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 21
Hometown: Canmore

20. Keyara Wardley

Sport: Rugby Sevens
Age: 24
Hometown: Vulcan

21. Michele Esercitato

Sport: Shooting
Age: 22
Hometown: Calgary

22. Tye Ikeda

Sport: Shooting
Age: 27
Hometown: Calgary

23. Emma Finlin

Sport: Swimming
Age: 19
Hometown: Edmonton

24. Apollo Hess

Sport: Swimming
Age: 22
Hometown: Lethbridge

25. Yuri Kisil

Sport: Swimming
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary

26. Finlay Knox

Sport: Swimming
Age: 23
Hometown: Okotoks

27. Emma O’Croinin

Sport: Swimming
Age: 21
Hometown: Edmonton

28. Rebecca Smith

Sport: Swimming
Age: 24
Hometown: Red Deer

29. Lorne Wigginton

Sport: Swimming
Age: 18
Hometown: Calgary

30. Ingrid Wilm

Sport: Swimming
Age: 26
Hometown: Calgary

31. Lucas Van Berkel

Sport: Volleyball
Age: 29
Hometown: Edmonton

32. Brett Walsh

Sport: Volleyball
Age: 30
Hometown: Calgary

33. Rae Lekness

Sport: Water Polo
Age: 30
Hometown: Calgary

34. Paul Kindred

Sport: Water Polo
Age: 28
Hometown: Spruce Grove

