Evacuation orders issued as wildfire near Fort McMurray expands

Evacuation orders have been issued as a wildfire near Fort McMurray expanded in size Tuesday.

The Alberta Emergency Alert account on X shared that the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) has issued a wildfire evacuation order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek, and Grayling Terrace.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac, and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

Due to the approaching wildfire, interfacing communities are being evacuated to allow for fire suppression efforts. All residents and businesses in these areas must leave the area by 4 pm.

Alberta Wildfire says the fire is classified as out of control and is estimated at more than 9,600 hectares in size and grew significantly to the northeast yesterday.

Wildfire MWF017 has continued to experience growth, especially in the northeast. Firefighters will continue to work on establishing containment lines around this fire today. For more information on this fire: https://t.co/ANhyIyWgtt pic.twitter.com/biGLpz0iU6 — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 14, 2024

Memorial Drive (#Hwy63) jammed with traffic. If you’re area is not under a two hour alert or and ORDER, best to keep these main roads clear & remain put so those that need to evacuate now can, & responders can get through.#ymm | #rmwb | #ABfire | #ABroads | #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/aDklfX0zvQ — Ian Seggie 🎙️ (@IanSeggie) May 14, 2024

Flights @FlyYMM operating as per normal with the exception of our concessionaires – Earls, Nicholby’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons are closed. Latest image from Fort McMurray International:#ymm | #rmwb | #ABfire | #ABroads | #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/SpZgF4MyHw — Ian Seggie 🎙️ (@IanSeggie) May 14, 2024

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.