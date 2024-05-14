News

Evacuation orders issued as wildfire near Fort McMurray expands

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 14 2024, 8:36 pm
Evacuation orders issued as wildfire near Fort McMurray expands
@AlbertaWildfire/X

Evacuation orders have been issued as a wildfire near Fort McMurray expanded in size Tuesday.

The Alberta Emergency Alert account on X shared that the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) has issued a wildfire evacuation order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek, and Grayling Terrace.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac, and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

Due to the approaching wildfire, interfacing communities are being evacuated to allow for fire suppression efforts. All residents and businesses in these areas must leave the area by 4 pm.

Alberta Wildfire says the fire is classified as out of control and is estimated at more than 9,600 hectares in size and grew significantly to the northeast yesterday.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop