Ethics commissioner finds Danielle Smith violated conflicts of interest rule

May 18 2023, 5:12 pm
@ABDanielleSmith/Twitter

Alberta’s ethics commissioner has found that UCP Leader Danielle Smith violated the Conflicts of Interest Act.

Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler’s report has dropped less than two weeks until the province goes to the polls on May 29.

Trussler stated in the report that the violation came about with Smith contacting the Minister of Justice and Attorney General regarding Artur Pawlowski, who was facing charges relating to the Coutts border crossing blockade.

“In my opinion, Premier Smith contravened s.3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in relation to the criminal charges Mr. Pawlowski was facing,” the report stated.

Trussler went on to say, “At this point, I make no recommendations with respect to sanctions against the Premier for consideration of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta but reserve the right to make recommendations once the Legislative Assembly is back in session.”

You can read the full report here.

