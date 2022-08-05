Calgary’s Beltline district is packed with eclectic bars, restaurants, shops, nightclubs, public art, and parks, making it one of the most popular neighbourhoods in the city.

Home to Calgary’s main retail and entertainment street, 17th Avenue, the Beltline is a sought-after rental area among young professionals looking for the right blend of work and play. The district is expecting an average 10-year population growth of 11% between 2020 and 2030, and new residential developments are being built to cater to this increased demand.

One such newly opened urban living experience — from Western North American developer Intergulf Development Group — is Eleven, a 44-story tower offering 369 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes for rent, starting at $1580 per month.

Eleven is the Beltline’s tallest building and has been designed with the urban renter in mind. Neighbourhood amenities and green space are steps away, with 11 parks including Central Memorial Park (Calgary’s oldest park), Connaught off-leash dog park, and Barb Scott Park which is home to Calgary’s famous Chinook Arc.

Residents will also be within walking distance of over 20 boutique stores (including five retail stores coming soon to Eleven’s ground floor), 13 art galleries, over 30 bars and restaurants, and 17 coffee shops — they do say variety is the spice of life and you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice if you decide to live here.

And we’ve all heard of the Calgary Stampede, but that’s not all the city is famous for. Trendy Beltline boasts a range of annual events attracting locals and visitors alike. The district is home to many creatives and its artistic flair is on display each summer during the annual Beltline Urban Mural Projects (BUMP) summer festival — the centre of Calgary transformed into an expansive, open-air, urban art gallery. This exciting initiative generates huge interest from businesses in the Beltline which boast stylish murals that are oh-so-perfect for Instagram.

Eleven will also be included in this year’s BUMP headliner mural, which will be created by local artist Sarah Slaughter in celebration of the seventieth anniversary of the Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary.

“Intergulf Development Group has been building communities in Alberta for over 30 years, including the Beltline,” COO of Intergulf Development Group, Shaadi Faris tells Daily Hive. “Eleven is an inclusive and welcoming community and certainly a great addition to the Beltline district.”

Boasting nearly 11,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a third-floor rooftop social area, resident’s lounge, health and wellness centre and more, Eleven has been thoughtfully designed to optimize living space and give renters a luxurious but affordable experience.

This pet-friendly development allows pooch-owners to take in the fresh air and views while enjoying playtime with their pup on the gated rooftop dog run. There’s even a pet grooming room, complete with a washing station and grooming table, allowing you to do a DIY haircut if you’re brave enough.

Green-thumbed residents can make use of the rooftop terrace’s dedicated planters, compost bins, and potting bench. Or, why not fire up one of the built-in BBQs and host your family or friends while enjoying stunning cityscape views? There’s also the option to relax under the pergola or mingle at the communal harvest table.

During Calgary’s colder months, cozy up in the social lounge and reading room — a stylish, contemporary space, exclusively for the residents of Eleven, that leads out to the landscaped outdoor lounge.

If you fancy getting your sweat on, you don’t need to leave the building. Take yourself to the third-floor fitness centre where you can enjoy a fully equipped workout space, barre, and yoga studio — complete with mirrors and panelled walls, along with white oak cabinetry featuring ample storage, and inviting lighting to aid your mindfulness practice

Remote workers can take a break from their in-home office and utilize Eleven’s shared workspace that includes a small kitchenette so you can make a handy snack, providing the ultimate convenience between meetings. The ambient space is decorated with a green wall and cove lighting — ideal for helping you concentrate as you meet your deadlines.

Convenience is key and we can see it at Eleven, with nice touches including WiFi in common areas, bike storage, parcel delivery boxes, gated underground parking with camera surveillance and shared EV charging stations, three high-speed elevators, and key fob floor access.

Each home is offered in a choice of two colour palettes and includes vinyl plank flooring in the main living spaces and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Double-glazed windows with roller shades will ensure you’re cool in the summer and warm in the colder months, and homes are heated with a hot water baseboard.

The spacious kitchens are designed with the foodie in mind and come equipped with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and stylish quartz countertops. Bathrooms come with modern high gloss laminate cabinetry, and quartz countertops with lots of space for meal prep. Bathrooms come with modern high gloss laminate cabinetry, quartz countertops, porcelain bathroom tiles, and Moen fixtures.

If you’re interested in finding out more about renting at Eleven, check out the website to schedule a tour.