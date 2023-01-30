You can make $150 if you have an electric vehicle in Alberta

Electric vehicle drivers in Alberta can cash in on a new pilot program being brought in by FortisAlberta.

According to the electricity provider, it is launching a new EV Smart Charging Pilot that began this month and will run for approximately one year, ending on December 31, 2023.

The Alberta-based company is looking for up to 600 EVs across its service territory to participate in the pilot.

You might also like: These Alberta falls were just featured in episode three of "The Last of Us"

There is a dog bus daycare in Alberta and it's as adorable as it sounds (PHOTOS)

Albertans will be getting even more cash from the feds this spring

To take part, simply connect your EV to the Optiwatt mobile or desktop app and enable the FortisAlberta program enrollment toggle in the “Charging” section of the app. No additional steps are required, with FortisAlberta adding that Optiwatt will automatically handle the rest.

Each participating vehicle will receive $150 in rewards for enrolling and participating in the pilot ($50 at sign-up and $100 if you are enrolled through the duration of the pilot and complete the survey at the end).

Additional incentives may be available throughout the course of the pilot through the Optiwatt app, and participants can also register up to two EVs per household.

The EV models that are eligible for the pilot include Audi, e-tron and Q4 e-tron; BMW, i3; Chevrolet, Bolt EUV, Bolt, and Spark; Ford, F150 Lightning, Focus Electric, and Mach-e; Hyundai, IONIQ 5, IONIQ Electric, Kona Electric; Jaguar, I-Pace; Kia, EV6, and Soul EV; Mercedes-Benz, EQS; Mini, SE Hardtop; Nissan, Leaf; Rivian, R1S, and R1T; Tesla, 3, S, X, and Y; and Volkswagen, e-Golf, and ID.4.

FortisAlberta said that the first phase of the pilot is simply to share how and when you charge your EV with FortisAlberta.

“FortisAlberta is interested in learning how managed charging can be used to reduce the demands on the electrical grid,” it added.