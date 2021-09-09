Looking to cast your ballot? Here are the Elections Canada voting spots in Calgary

Election day is getting closer. Are you ready to cast your ballot?

The 2021 federal election will be held on Monday, September 20, but if you can’t get to the assigned polling station in your riding during advance polls or on election day, voting at any Elections Canada office is also an option.

There are 10 Elections Canada offices in Calgary, and more than 500 across Canada. You can vote at any one of them before 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14. You’ll be voting using the special ballot process.

All locations are open from 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and noon to 4 pm on Sundays.

The locations in Calgary are as follows:

Eau Claire Market

#50 – 200 Barclay Parade SW

Calgary, Alberta

#50 – 200 Barclay Parade SW Calgary, Alberta Elections Canada

630 37th Avenue NE

Calgary, Alberta

630 37th Avenue NE Calgary, Alberta Elections Canada

#300 – 2710 17th Avenue SE

Calgary, Alberta

#300 – 2710 17th Avenue SE Calgary, Alberta McArthur Furniture Building

67 Glenbrook Place SW

Calgary, Alberta

67 Glenbrook Place SW Calgary, Alberta Southland Tower

#600 – 10655 Southport Road SW

Calgary, Alberta

#600 – 10655 Southport Road SW Calgary, Alberta CARDEL Homes Building

#300 – 180 Quarry Park Boulevard

Calgary, Alberta

#300 – 180 Quarry Park Boulevard Calgary, Alberta Bisma Centre

#102 – 11- Country Hills Landing NW

Calgary, Alberta

#102 – 11- Country Hills Landing NW Calgary, Alberta Cityscape Landing

#3214 – 4310 104th Avenue NE

Calgary, AB

#3214 – 4310 104th Avenue NE Calgary, AB Al-Amal Academy

#220 – 9 Royal Vista Drive NW

Calgary, Alberta

#220 – 9 Royal Vista Drive NW Calgary, Alberta Sunpark Plaza

#100 – 1000 15 Sunpark Plaza SE

Calgary, Alberta

To find your assigned advance or election day polling station in your riding, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website to find your electoral district.

With files from Laine Mitchell