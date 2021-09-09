Looking to cast your ballot? Here are the Elections Canada voting spots in Calgary
Election day is getting closer. Are you ready to cast your ballot?
The 2021 federal election will be held on Monday, September 20, but if you can’t get to the assigned polling station in your riding during advance polls or on election day, voting at any Elections Canada office is also an option.
There are 10 Elections Canada offices in Calgary, and more than 500 across Canada. You can vote at any one of them before 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14. You’ll be voting using the special ballot process.
All locations are open from 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and noon to 4 pm on Sundays.
The locations in Calgary are as follows:
- Eau Claire Market
#50 – 200 Barclay Parade SW
Calgary, Alberta
- Elections Canada
630 37th Avenue NE
Calgary, Alberta
- Elections Canada
#300 – 2710 17th Avenue SE
Calgary, Alberta
- McArthur Furniture Building
67 Glenbrook Place SW
Calgary, Alberta
- Southland Tower
#600 – 10655 Southport Road SW
Calgary, Alberta
- CARDEL Homes Building
#300 – 180 Quarry Park Boulevard
Calgary, Alberta
- Bisma Centre
#102 – 11- Country Hills Landing NW
Calgary, Alberta
- Cityscape Landing
#3214 – 4310 104th Avenue NE
Calgary, AB
- Al-Amal Academy
#220 – 9 Royal Vista Drive NW
Calgary, Alberta
- Sunpark Plaza
#100 – 1000 15 Sunpark Plaza SE
Calgary, Alberta
To find your assigned advance or election day polling station in your riding, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website to find your electoral district.
With files from Laine Mitchell