"Make it eight beers": Weegar gives Flames fan fantasy hockey advice

The 2023-24 season is winding down for the Calgary Flames, but defenceman MacKenzie Weegar is busy giving out fantasy hockey advice to fans.

Last month, as Weegar was driving to the arena for a game against the Montreal Canadiens, he stopped his car to sign some things for a fan from HFTV. As he was signing, the fan decided to get some advice from the 30-year-old NHL defenceman. Specifically, the fan wanted to know if he should trade Weegar for $40 and two beers in his fantasy league.

Weegar wasn’t feeling like that was enough.

“Two beers?” said a bewildered Weegar. “Make it eight beers and do the trade.”

Mackenzie Weegar gives Ced advice for a fantasy hockey trade involving him 😂 pic.twitter.com/nUpctXQLb9 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 17, 2024

Knocking the asking price from two to eight beers is quite a jump. At the time, Weegar was going through a bit of an offensive dry spell, with zero points in his previous four games. The brave fan told him that he wasn’t sure he could swing eight beers while Weegar was going through a slump.

Weegar assured the fan he would get back to it.

“I want to score more, I’m a little dry right now,” said Weegar. “I’ll pick it up, but if he offers eight, take it.”

The Ottawa, Ontario native held up his end of the bargain, scoring three points in that game against the Canadiens and picking up five more over his next six games. The only question that remains is if that fan wound up getting the eight beers.

Daily Hive reached to see if a trade had happened and learnt that the fan in the video decided to keep Weegar. Though he is down eight beers, he should be happy with how Weegar has performed since he was given the advice.