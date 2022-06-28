"I’d like to help family and friends": Edmonton man scores $1M lottery win

An Edmonton man has become one of the city’s newest millionaires, after scoring one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes in last month’s lottery.

Michael Sadiq won by matching all seven winning numbers — 3, 4, 7, 8, 29, 36, and 37 — of the May 27 LOTTO MAX draw.

“I was in the parking lot at work and remembered I had tickets to check,” he recalled in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

When he scanned his ticket on Lotto Spot! app, he was in for a big surprise.

“At first, I thought it was $100,000 and then I realized it was $1 million!” he said to the WCLC.

Sadiq said he was calm and nervous at the same time when he discovered his win, scanning his ticket six times on the app.

“I started thinking about what I wanted to do,” he told the WCLC. “I want to pay off some loans. We’re looking to go on a family trip, and I’d like to help some family and friends.”

Sadiq purchased his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 6502 50th Street in Beaumont on the day of

the draw.

“I honestly never expected to win. I can do so much with the money. It’s a huge relief,” he

added.

Sadiq joins multiple other Albertans who have had big lottery wins this month, including a woman who got her winning ticket in Vegreville.