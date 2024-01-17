"Whatever it takes": Alberta announces new support for homeless people

Alberta’s government has opened a new navigation and support centre to provide targeted help to those who are staying in encampments.

The Province made the announcement on Wednesday, one day after the City of Edmonton declared a housing emergency, sparked in part by the closure and clearances of encampments in that city over recent weeks.

Staff at the centre will provide Indigenous cultural supports and liaisons, and connect people to shelter, housing, and financial services as well as help individuals obtain valid Alberta identification, the government said in a statement.

“We understand the issue of homeless encampments goes beyond the immediate need for shelter spaces,” Jason Nixon, Alberta’s minister of seniors, community, and social services, said.

“Our goal is to get vulnerable people into much safer environments where they can access a range of supports, including mental health and addiction treatment, primary health care, and income support.”

Government critical of emergency declaration

The decision to declare an emergency, however, was met with heavy criticism by the Province, with several ministers condemning the meeting and the decision as a whole.

“It is disappointing that the City of Edmonton would choose to issue a performative declaration suggesting an emergency and implying a lack of response from our government,” Rick McIver, Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs, said.

“We had hoped that the city would put aside performative measures and put Albertans first, but unfortunately that was not the case.”

During the meeting where the City voted in favour of the declaration, a motion was also passed for Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to invite several parties, including the Government of Alberta to a meeting where solutions to the recently declared emergency would be discussed.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to the mayor’s office for a reaction to the Province’s announcement and what the next steps regarding a meeting with the Province would be.

Temporary space, permanent model

The centre is going to be a temporary physical space that the government said will become a permanent model in its response to support people experiencing homelessness.

The navigation centre will be open for intake Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, in line with the Edmonton Police Service encampment removals.

Services and staff will be available 24/7 for people registered and using the centre.

The centre will be evaluated every 30 days to gauge the effectiveness of the program and its services.

Come spring, the Province said, the navigation centre will turn into a 100-bed women-only shelter to provide targeted services for vulnerable women.

“Encampments have turned into gang-run drug camps that promote drug dealing, human trafficking, crime, and violence towards vulnerable Albertans,” Mike Ellis, the Province’s minister of public safety and emergency services, said.

“This government will do whatever it takes to protect Albertans.”