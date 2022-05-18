Someone is charging $600 to drive fans to the Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

Kijiji is an interesting place to find things, and a recent ad for a driving service to take fans from Calgary to Edmonton for the Battle of Alberta is one heck of an idea.

The post begins with, “Would you like a ride up to Edmonton for one of the hockey games?” which naturally peaks ones curiosity.

“I am a professional driver and have driven people up to Edmonton before,” the post added requesting $600 for the services, even breaking it down by suggesting that six people go, so it works out to be just $100 per person to go to the game AND back.

“I will wait while you are at the game,” the end of the post reads.

When you factor in the sky-high gas prices, if you rounded up enough people to shake the cost down to $100 that ain’t too bad to get you to the Oilers game at Rogers Place and back.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will have their first matchup on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with the Flames making their first trip up to Edmonton on Sunday, May 22 for a game at Rogers Place Arena at 6 pm MT.