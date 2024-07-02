The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of a canned coffee drink from a Canmore roastery.

The agency has issued a recall for Eclipse Coffee Roasters’ Elevate Snapchill Coffee, which is produced by the cold coffee brand Snapchill. The product may allow the growth of Clostridium Botulinum.

The affected batch of the product comes in 354ml cans, with an expiry date of July 7, 2024.

In an Instagram post, Eclipse Coffee Roasters said that while no illnesses have been reported, it had come to Snapchill’s attention that their current manufacturing process could lead to the growth of the toxin.

“Snapchill is not aware of any instances of this toxin in any of their products, but in the interest of public safety, Eclipse Coffee Roasters is in the process of destroying all existing product, and it will no longer be available for sale,” it added.