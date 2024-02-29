Fill up now: Double-digit hike in gas price on the way for Alberta

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you may want to do it soon because the price of gas is about to rise in Alberta.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of gas in both Calgary and Edmonton is predicted to increase by 10 cents tomorrow.

Regular gas in Calgary will increase to $1.43 per litre, while regular gas prices in Edmonton are predicted to rise to $1.36 per litre.

Premium gas is also predicted to cost 10 cents more, with prices rising to $1.67 in Calgary and $1.63 in Edmonton.

Diesel could also cost more tomorrow, increasing by two cents in Calgary and Edmonton.

You might also like: Think you know Alberta? This quiz might get you heading back to school

Vancouver folks share why they left for cities like Calgary and came back

Deadline for Canadians to cash in on $780,0000 dog food settlement just a month away

Gas Wizard predicts a handful of other Canadian cities will see a double-digit price hike, with Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Thunder Bay also set to see a 10-cent increase in regular gasoline.

However, most cities in the country, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax, can expect to see a price decrease, according to the forecasting site.

So, call your friends and family and let them know to fill up today! You’ll be prepared for the weekend ahead and can save a few bucks while you’re at it.