Fill up now: Double-digit hike in gas price on the way for Alberta
If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you may want to do it soon because the price of gas is about to rise in Alberta.
According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of gas in both Calgary and Edmonton is predicted to increase by 10 cents tomorrow.
Regular gas in Calgary will increase to $1.43 per litre, while regular gas prices in Edmonton are predicted to rise to $1.36 per litre.
Premium gas is also predicted to cost 10 cents more, with prices rising to $1.67 in Calgary and $1.63 in Edmonton.
Diesel could also cost more tomorrow, increasing by two cents in Calgary and Edmonton.
Gas Wizard predicts a handful of other Canadian cities will see a double-digit price hike, with Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Thunder Bay also set to see a 10-cent increase in regular gasoline.
However, most cities in the country, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax, can expect to see a price decrease, according to the forecasting site.
So, call your friends and family and let them know to fill up today! You’ll be prepared for the weekend ahead and can save a few bucks while you’re at it.