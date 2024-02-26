Discover all the winter fun at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this season

The fun of the great outdoors doesn’t stop just because there’s a little snow on the ground. In fact, winter brings some of the most exciting annual activities to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, like the Penguin Walk, special events, and more!

So grab your toque and mitts, round up your family, and experience all the winter wonder that the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has to offer.

Hang out with furry friends

The Canadian Wilds experience you’ve known and loved has been redeveloped and re-opened as Wild Canada, a journey that takes visitors through seven of Canada’s ecological zones, celebrating the link between people, animals, and the land which connects them.

Along with the newly renovated habitats, Wild Canada features a brand-new, world-class polar bear habitat for new arrivals Baffin and Siku, two orphaned polar bears who moved into their habitat last fall. These big creatures inspire even bigger feelings and have already captured the hearts of visitors and staff alike.

Go for a waddle

The much-anticipated Penguin Walk is back for 2024. Every day at 10:30 am, up to 14 king penguins will take a royal promenade through the zoo grounds. This is, of course, dependent on the weather and the penguins’ desire to participate, but they love their daily strolls and almost always choose to go.

The Penguin Walk starts and ends in front of the Penguin Plunge building, and runs until mid-March.

Adults only

Plan a date night or an outing with friends, and leave the kids at home. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has several adults-only events on the horizon, including its Wild After Hours: Polar Bears night, which features a delicious four-course meal and the opportunity to learn about wildlife in a cheeky, adult-oriented way.

Between the wildlife, nights out, and other events such as family-friendly safari brunches, there’s no shortage of fun to be had at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo all year long. Get ready to try some delicious food, attend exciting events, and spend time with new species amidst reduced crowds. Before you know it, it’ll be spring!

To learn more about winter events at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, and to buy passes, visit the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo website.