What it takes to build a new community from scratch, according to a local developer

Calgary is a vibrant and booming city that has a few things on other Canadian hotspots — especially with regards to affordability. So it’s no surprise that the real estate market here is consistently expanding.

And the city’s growth is exceptionally evident in the form of highly anticipated, large-scale community projects, such as the master-planned community of Livingston by Brookfield Residential.

Livingston corners 144 Avenue and Centre Street — in an area coined Calgary’s “new north” — and provides a diversity of housing options, accommodating the budgets and lifestyles of a wide range of buyers. Nolan Frese, Livingston’s senior development manager, says that the community is all about the various needs of its residents. But what really goes into creating these desirable, large-scale developments?

The early stages of development

Frese explains the inspiration behind Livingston has been people coming together from unique and diverse backgrounds. “[We’re] creating a new north community with something to offer for everyone,” Frese tells Daily Hive. “Above all, master-planned communities are about people. Our communities are planned to incorporate the best of what Calgary has to offer, enhance the landscape, and foster community spirit.”

In the early stages of a master-planned community, a blueprint guides the land development process from start to finish. Frese says this results in a community filled with attributes that make it a unique place to live.

And after 60 years in the development business, you could say Brookfield Residential knows a thing or two about the process. “A great deal of detailed planning goes into each of our communities,” explains Frese. “We make carefully measured decisions based on in-depth market research and analysis, and draw heavily on the knowledge and experience we’ve garnered over many years in business. We strive to create flexible and dynamic communities that can grow and change with the people that live in them.”

The Livingston lifestyle

Whatever your preferred design style, it’s likely there’s a home that suits it within Livingston. Frese explains that through Brookfield Residential’s various partnerships with award-winning builders such as Cedarglen Homes, Brookfield Residential, Excel Homes, Homes by Avi, and Morrison Homes. Not only are they able to provide multiple home options within each buyer’s budget, but also within their unique tastes.

“Livingston features a range of architectural styles suited to a number of preferences including farmhouse, prairie, contemporary, and of course, craftsman,” says Frese. “Livingston will be set apart from other communities in Calgary by providing buyers with a fresh, new approach to architecture. The quality of design and successful implementation will be readily identifiable to residents and visitors alike.”

The Livingston community includes 1,200 acres of space, 10,000 homes, accommodates 30,000 people, and includes seven schools. It also includes its own Homeowners Association accompanied by a facility called the Livingston Hub. This 35,000 sq ft central gathering space features amenities such as a skating rink, spray park, gymnasium, banquette rooms, a commercial kitchen, a playground, green spaces, and community walkways for residents and their guests to enjoy.

The future town centre will also include more than one million sq ft of offices, services, and retail spaces — providing employment for close to 7,000 people. Additionally, the community features 250 acres of open outdoor space including parks, a bike pump track, and an off-leash dog park.

As for getting around, Livingston is less than 15 minutes away from the Calgary International Airport and is also planned to include future C-train stations on the Green Line. It’s also conveniently close to major roadways, with quick access to Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail.

If you’re already mentally taping your moving boxes shut, visit experiencelivingston.com to learn more about the homes and the community. To view a show home, visit the parade to see the builder and product offerings. You can also attend a show home opening event on June 18, where you can visit six new front garage show homes in the community — sign up for the mailing list for more details.