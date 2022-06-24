Popular Calgary radio host hanging up the mic after 30+ years

A popular Calgary radio host is hanging up the mic after more than 30 years in media, including more than a decade on the YYC airwaves.

After nearly a dozen years as host of the Calgary Eyeopener, David Gray announced his retirement on Friday morning.

I have some news.

Remember that moment in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” when the dolphins decide to move on from planet Earth (before it was demolished to make way for a hyperspace overpass) and leave behind a note?

In a piece published by Gray, he explained why he was leaving the popular radio morning show.

“Well, some sleep would be nice. I just know it’s time for me to do something else. And no, I don’t really know what that will be, but I look forward to finding out. I am retiring, for now, heading off in search of new adventures. Thank you for listening. Let’s talk again soon,” Gray said.

Listeners quickly expressed their sadness over the announcement and thanks for all the years of waking up with Gray on the radio.

David I’m sad to hear you’re leaving. I’ve enjoyed listening to you every morning with my coffee. You have been an amazing host and voice for @CBCCalgary — roadie_james 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@James_Kendal) June 24, 2022

All I can say I will miss your deep and comforting voice. When the world went crazy, your voice comforted me and I often laughed and cried at hearing it too. Good times, good timing! Onward! — Nancy J. Way (@NancyJWay) June 24, 2022

Waking up to you and Angela and the Eyeopener has often been the best part of the day. Can’t truly express how much you’ll be missed. Best wishes on the road ahead and thank you for a such an enjoyable and informative 10+ years 🥲 — Don McC (@don_mccreary) June 24, 2022

A Calgary icon. What an amazing career, thank you @Graydio1! — Jordan Pinkster (@Mr_Pinkster) June 24, 2022

Thank you for being a big part of our routine. Very classy departure – I hope you enjoy looking ahead to interesting uncertainty and opportunities. — Will Ratliffe (@ratliw) June 24, 2022