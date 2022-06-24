NewsMedia

Popular Calgary radio host hanging up the mic after 30+ years

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jun 24 2022
A popular Calgary radio host is hanging up the mic after more than 30 years in media, including more than a decade on the YYC airwaves.

After nearly a dozen years as host of the Calgary Eyeopener, David Gray announced his retirement on Friday morning.

In a piece published by Gray, he explained why he was leaving the popular radio morning show.

“Well, some sleep would be nice. I just know it’s time for me to do something else. And no, I don’t really know what that will be, but I look forward to finding out. I am retiring, for now, heading off in search of new adventures. Thank you for listening. Let’s talk again soon,” Gray said.

Listeners quickly expressed their sadness over the announcement and thanks for all the years of waking up with Gray on the radio.

