You can fly roundtrip to Rome from Calgary for just $649 right now

Make your Italy dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Calgary to Rome for just $649 roundtrip.

Right now WestJet is offering flights from Calgary to Rome, Italy, for a mere $649 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the city of stunning classical architecture is $528 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a good amount of cash while doing it, too.

You check out the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Pantheon and the Trevi Fountain just to name a few things to see while you are in the capital of Italy.

Compared to other options, you are still saving a good chunk of change. WestJet offers another flight for $855 in partnership with KLM, along with another partnership with Air France for $891.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to Rome (FCO). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in October.

The lowest price we found was $649 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing October 8, returning October 16

If you are looking for a two week trip it’ll cost a bit more, coming in at $804 with Air Canada from October 13 to 28. But, that’s still $373 lower than usual!

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.