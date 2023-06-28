Calgary radio legend Dan Carson has passed away

NewsSportsFootballMediaStampeders

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Jun 28 2023, 5:25 pm
The Calgary media world has lost a major figure as Dan Carson has passed away and tributes are already pouring in.

Carson was a mainstay on Country 105 for decades where he built a very loyal following and became a listener favourite with the Odd Squad.

The station he spent so many years at made the announcement this morning.

Recently he had been employeed at CityNews 660, working on weekends afternoons since 2020.

 

For sports fans in the city, he is one of the voices of summer as the PA announcer of the Calgary Stampeders for over 30 years.

He celebrated 30 years with the Stampeders last season and was doing his job at McMahon Stadium just a few days ago when Calgary hosted rivals from Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

Reactions have flooded social media with fans and fellow media members offering their condolences.

The country music world that Carson spent so much time in has also shared sympathies.

