The Calgary media world has lost a major figure as Dan Carson has passed away and tributes are already pouring in.

Carson was a mainstay on Country 105 for decades where he built a very loyal following and became a listener favourite with the Odd Squad.

The station he spent so many years at made the announcement this morning.

Recently he had been employeed at CityNews 660, working on weekends afternoons since 2020.

Sad to learn #Calgary radio legend Dan Carson has passed away. He was with @Country105_FM for decades & I was fortunate enough to have him on the team when I was ND @citynewscalgary. He was also the longtime PA announcer for the @calstampeders. Condolences to all who knew him. — Tim Parent (@timparent) June 28, 2023

For sports fans in the city, he is one of the voices of summer as the PA announcer of the Calgary Stampeders for over 30 years.

He celebrated 30 years with the Stampeders last season and was doing his job at McMahon Stadium just a few days ago when Calgary hosted rivals from Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

Reactions have flooded social media with fans and fellow media members offering their condolences.

I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Stamps PA announcer Dan Carson. As a lifelong Stamps fan, Dan’s voice is synonymous with attending Stamps games since the early 90s. pic.twitter.com/zQJr6B3OFL — Calgary Stampeders Classics (@LTomElder) June 28, 2023

Just terrible news about Dan Carson. As the Stampeders’ PA announcer for 31 years, Dan was such a vital part of the experience of watching football in our city Was also just an amazing man who brought happiness to so many people. All my thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) June 28, 2023

Sorry to hear of the passing of long time Calgary radio performer Dan Carson @odddan A mainstay on country radio for a very long time and working with the Cal Stampeders…as noted by many, ‘a really nice guy!’ — Marty Forbes (@MJForbes) June 28, 2023

A very sad morning in the Calgary sport community. I’m incredibly grateful for the three years I had to learn from Dan Carson in the McMahon press box. I know he will be greatly missed at Dinos and Stamps football games; sending love and thoughts to his family and loved ones. — Cait Finley (@caitlinefinley) June 28, 2023

Sorry to hear of the passing of Dan Carson.

The longtime morning show host was deeply rooted in the Calgary sports community and was the in-house voice of Stampeders games for decades.

Will miss ya pal. — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) June 28, 2023

The country music world that Carson spent so much time in has also shared sympathies.