12 Days of Giveaways: Win a Tasty Getaway with Sandman Hotel Group and Moxies

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Dec 4 2022, 2:14 pm
12 Days of Giveaways: Win a Tasty Getaway with Sandman Hotel Group and Moxies
Daily Hive

Sandman Hotel Group and Moxies know everyone is dreaming of their next getaway, which is why they are offering a tasty prize package in this year’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

Sandman is a diverse hotel group all about true Canadian hospitality, comfort, and style. They are one of Canada’s fastest-growing, family-owned hospitality companies with over 50 locations across the country.

So whether you’re looking for a city break, country retreat or something in between, Sandman has got you covered.

Sandman Hotel Group

Sandman Hotel Group/Submitted

With 51 locations from coast to coast, Moxies is ready to serve you quality food made with fresh ingredients. They also have a new winter feature menu with five delicious items showcasing seasonal flavours.

Whether it’s a round of delicious appetizers, decadent desserts or handcrafted cocktails, a Moxies gift card makes the perfect gift for the foodie in your life.

Moxies

Moxies/Submitted

The prize

  • Two-night stay at one of over 50 Sandman hotels across Canada
  • $200 Moxies gift card

Subject to availability. Blackout dates and terms and conditions may apply.

This prize package is valued at over $500.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCalgary, @DailyHiveCanada, @SandmanHotels and @Moxies on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a two-night stay from @sandmanhotels and a $200 gift card from @moxies in @DailyHiveYYC’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3inlLMd Follow @DailyHiveYYC and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines

DH Calgary Staff
