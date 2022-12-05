Theatre fans will be in heaven this winter as Broadway Across Canada (BAC) is coming to town with one of its most dazzling musicals.

Anastasia is playing at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from February 28 to March 5, and it’s the perfect opportunity to see the Tony Award-nominated, Drama Desk Award-winning production here in Calgary.

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. We meet a brave young woman, Anya, trying to uncover the mystery of her past.

Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat as she fends off a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her. Together, they go on a memorable journey to help her find a home, love, and family.

Anastasia is a perfect gift for your own loved ones, and you can enter our 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win four tickets to opening night on February 28.

The prize

Four tickets to the opening night of BAC’s Anastasia on February 28 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

This prize package is valued at $540.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCalgary, @DailyHiveCanada, and @BACTouring on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win four tickets to the opening night of @BACTouring’s Anastasia in @DailyHiveYYC’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3GYX7M9 Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines