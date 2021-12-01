12 Days of Giveaways: Winter Style Package from DUER

Two F words we can appreciate: fashion and function — and one Vancouver-based company has brought them together to create stylish performance wear so you’re ready to tackle whatever life hands you.

DUER makes comfortable clothing for men and women by blending natural materials like plants, wood chips and eucalyptus trees with technical fibres. Whether you’re hiking, in the office, or out to dinner, DUER will have you looking sharp in their pants, tees, jackets and more.

And the company’s recently launched Winter Denim collection will keep you warm and dry, no matter what this season throws your way. DUER has fused technical features usually found in outdoor apparel with premium denim for a line of weather-proof apparel that is both stylish and comfortable.

With features like interwoven fleece, a windproof membrane and water-repelling technology, DUER will have you ready to make the most of winter.

The prize

Winter Style Package from DUER including 3 pairs of pants, 3 tees and 1 jacket

This prize package is valued at $1,000

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCurated, @DailyHiveCalgary and @DuerPerformance on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a @duerperformance Winter Style Package in @DailyHiveYYC’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3lLEW19 Follow @CuratedDH and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines