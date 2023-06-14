Someone with an axe was arrested after threatening people on the CTrain

Calgary Police say a person with a small axe was arrested yesterday afternoon after they threatened people on a CTrain.

Police say that an individual got on the CTrain at the Martindale LRT station in the NE around 1 pm on Tuesday and brought out a small axe from under their heavy jacket.

The person then became very aggressive toward the other people on the train and was uttering threats while waving the small axe around, according to police.

Someone driving by saw the situation and called 9-1-1. They also got out and tried to restrain the hatchet-wielding person until the police got there.

An arrest was made and the person with the small axe was transported to the hospital by EMS. Police say the person is facing Criminal Code charges.

No passengers were injured in the incident, but the window separating the driver from the passengers was broken.

Anyone else who saw this or anyone who has video or dash cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through their website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

This is the latest issue on Calgary Transit which has seen a number of incidents over the last several months.

The city has taken steps to make riding transit safer and says they continue to work with their partners to make it safer.