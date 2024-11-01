When it comes to buying a home, many of us are met with a classic dilemma: Do you go for the hustle and bustle of urban life or the more peaceful vibes of nature? It’s like trying to choose between brunch in the city or a quiet afternoon walk — tough!

Well turns out, you might not have to choose at all. At Crown Park, a new master-planned community just five minutes from downtown Calgary, you can have the best of both.

We spoke to Community Manager, Shannon Torris, to get an inside look into this new move-in-ready development.

The perfect balance

“This part of Calgary offers an ideal mix of convenience and natural beauty,” Shannon Torris tells Daily Hive. “Residents enjoy quick access to downtown’s amenities and workplaces, while also benefiting from proximity to parks, pathways, and golf courses, creating a harmonious blend of active city life and tranquil outdoor spaces.”

Crown Park is designed to weave the city and nature together and caters to all stages of life. Young professionals benefit from the short commute and vibrant local scene; families will enjoy spacious layouts and nearby parks; and retirees or downsizers can appreciate the peaceful surroundings and convenient access to essential amenities.

Homes designed for everyday life

The community features a collection of contemporary, design-forward urban homes. City townhomes, including urban rowhomes and bungalow-style townhomes, start in the upper $600,000’s, and are set across 13 acres and surrounded by green space and city skyline views.

In addition, Crown Park offers a more luxurious living option with its executive infills. These homes boast exquisite estate-level finishes that redefine opulence and sophistication, and feature flex spaces, fully developed basements, attached garages, and rooftop patios.

When it comes to home interiors, you can expect an elegant, inspired environment with a contemporary aesthetic. “The design emphasizes open-concept layouts, natural light, and functional living spaces that adapt to modern lifestyles,” says Shannon.

The open-concept, two-bedroom city townhomes are airy and light-filled, all designed to maximize livable space, while the two or three-bedroom bungalow-style townhomes offer patios and balconies with park or city views that put the outdoors at the heart of the home.

Meanwhile, urban rowhomes offer skyline views and unique layouts, and many feature rooftop and walk-out patios to maximize outdoor living space.

Everything you need at your doorstep

Getting out in nature couldn’t be easier, as Crown Park sits adjacent to the Shaganappi Golf Course and enjoys proximity to dog-friendly parks, and woodland walking trails along the Bow River.

When you want to commute to work or head out for some dining, entertainment, or shopping in the city, the downtown core is only two LRT stops away, or a quick and easy five-minute drive.

“Crown Park offers a unique opportunity for those seeking the perfect balance of city living and natural tranquility,” Shannon explains. “With its variety of modern home options and thoughtfully planned community spaces, it’s a place where residents can truly enjoy the best of both worlds.”

For more information or to book a tour today and explore the community yourself, visit crownparkliving.com