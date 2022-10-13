“Its proximity to downtown, the size, the scale… That’s what got us excited.”

That’s according to Ryan Moon, director of multi-family homes at Brookfield Residential who saw great potential in the 13 acres of land on the inner southwest side of Calgary — previously known as Jacques Lodge.

“When we evaluated inner-city parcels in the city of Calgary, this specific location came up as number one,” Moon tells Daily Hive.

Originally, the plan for this space was for an 800-unit, 15-storey condominium complex. But with the supply of diverse housing continuing to dwindle, Moon saw an opportunity to answer a key problem in the area. Moon and his team at Brookfield Residential proposed to rezone the neighbourhood of Shaganappi and build 300 homes including stunning, urban townhomes and low-rise condominiums.

In April 2021, the councillors in the City of Calgary approved Brookfield Residential’s pitch.

Ahead of its launch on October 29, 2022, let’s take a peek inside the innovative community of Crown Park.

Located five minutes west of downtown Calgary, adjacent to the Shaganappi Point Golf Course on Bow Trail, just off Crowchild Trail, Crown Park is a design-forward community, offering a variety of homes that meet the needs of the area and raise the bar for urban living.

Tiffany Ardolino, director of sales and marketing at Brookfield Residential, touts Crown Park as more than a series of townhomes. Rather, it’s a master-planned, inner-city community that comes with a new layer of affordability, giving Calgarians choice.

“We were very intentional with the design, and it goes from the outside in. We’ve thought about every detail and angle of the layouts,” Ardolino tells Daily Hive. “Even the interior finishes. There will be natural stone, hardwood flooring options, and different styles for those who want something more traditional vs. contemporary.”

Crown Park’s first release of homes will hit the market in October with three distinctive, luxury townhome designs. It also has a five-year plan to build a total of 300 homes in the future — including a low-rise condominium complex starting in 2024.

“When we approached the design of this site, we really wanted to respect the topography of the development,” says Moon. “We have our homes stepping down with the topography around the curvilinear street network. The idea behind this is to integrate into the existing context and the land, while also maximizing views of the city skyline for a multitude of homes.”

With plenty of parks and pathways connecting buyers to a community of off-leash dog parks and tennis courts and its close proximity to the CTrain and downtown, this community has its residents linked to both the city and nature to reach a new highpoint for Calgary living.

“We wanted to provide a unique amenity to the development in Crown Park, and one way of doing that was looking at park spaces,” says Moon. “We have the Shaganappi Park and Community Association to the south. But within the community itself, we have several programmed spaces and parks that connect these homes to interior greenspaces and to the extensive trail and pathway system along the Bow River. Not just for our future homeowners, but for the whole neighbourhood to come and enjoy Crown Park.”

The three options that will be available upon launch include City Townhomes, which will be open-concept homes designed to maximize living space and easily accessible balconies. Then there are Urban Rowhomes, which take full advantage of the site’s topography, with rooftop and walk-out patio options. Finally, there are Bungalow-Style Townhomes, featuring fewer stairs while maintaining a spacious, elegant design with plenty of storage space.

“The architecture in Crown Park offers choice. We have modern farmhouse architecture, mixed with elegant contemporary townhomes, many with rooftop patios to take advantage of the views,” says Moon.

Regardless of which townhome buyers decide to purchase, each will feature a private attached garage, smart home features, and gourmet and enhanced kitchens with built-in appliances. Every home is made to feel personal, with finishes like luxurious hardwood flooring options, granite countertops, and superior construction to give each space a modern elegance that feels like home.

Buyers also have the opportunity to work with Crown Park’s dedicated interior designer who will help them curate their collection of materials and finishes.

“Brookfield Residential has been around for almost 65 years, and the reason we have been around that long is because we build with intention … We’re in it for the long haul,” says Ardolino. “I love the fact that we can work together to create something really special for our homeowners, and that we’re part of an enormous decision in most people’s lives.”

