More COVID-19 booster shots start in Alberta: See who's eligible

More Albertans are rolling up their sleeves to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the province expands its age range for booster shots.

Albertans 60+ and other high-risk groups started booking their third doses on Thursday, with appointments beginning today.

The Alberta government anticipates that Albertans aged 18 and older will be able to get a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot in early 2022.

“I am pleased that we can offer booster doses to more Albertans. Millions of Albertans have rolled up their sleeves to have their best protection against COVID-19,” said Health Minister Jason Copping in a news release following the booster announcement last Wednesday.

“While two doses continue to provide strong protection against severe outcomes, we will continue to push the federal government for supply to ensure all Albertans can receive their third doses to continue limiting COVID-19 infection and transmission.”

Those who are eligible can receive a shot at least six months after receiving their second dose include:

Albertans aged 60-plus

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 18-plus

Healthcare workers providing direct patient care and who received their second dose less than eight weeks after their first dose

Individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen vaccine

Those eligible at least five months after receiving their second dose include:

Seniors living in congregate care

Those eligible at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose include:

Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health stated last week that anyone approaching their six-month anniversary of their second dose in the next month or so has a possibility they could get their third dose then, but they also may have to wait a few weeks longer.

On Monday, Alberta confirmed eight more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 21.