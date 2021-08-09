More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta since Friday

Alberta reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as active cases in the province blew past the 3,000 mark.

The three-day tally included 398 cases reported on Friday, 375 cases on Saturday, and 244 cases on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 3,380, an increase of 661 since Friday.

There are 129 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of 16 since Friday. This includes 26 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of one.

Of the 103 non-ICU, 74.8% are unvaccinated and 15.6% are partially vaccinated. Of the 26 in the ICU, 88.5% are unvaccinated and 3.8% are partially vaccinated, according to Hinshaw.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,328.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 237,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 231,319 have since recovered.

As of August 8, there have been 5,390,219 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.4% have received at least one shot, including 66.9% who are fully immunized with two doses.