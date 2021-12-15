More COVID-19 booster shots start in Alberta: See who's eligible

More Albertans are rolling up their sleeves to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the province expands its age range for booster shots.

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Wednesday morning that anyone over 50 and healthcare workers could receive their booster shots.

According to a government press release, this will make up to 700,000 more Albertans eligible to book boosters.

The Alberta government anticipates that Albertans aged 18 and older would be eligible for a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot in early 2022.

Eligible individuals can book appointments for third doses online with participating pharmacies or AHS using the Alberta vaccine booking system. Albertans can also call 811, participating pharmacies or participating physicians’ offices.

On Wednesday, the province also announced it would be ramping up its access to free rapid tests for Albertans.

The province also announced changes to its gathering rules ahead of the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Alberta confirmed 20 more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bringing the total number of known cases in the province to 50.