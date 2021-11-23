Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line to headline Country Thunder next summer

Some of the biggest names in country music are coming to Alberta, performing at Country Thunder’s 2022 festival.

The festival, held in Calgary from August 19 to 21, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is coming back strong for the 2022 show, with a huge lineup including Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice and Hardy.

#CTNation Alberta your 2022 lineup is here! More information at https://t.co/dVxHAs9z4u Tickets on sale now! pic.twitter.com/m8PTJbVwkn — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) November 23, 2021

Additional performers include Mackenzie Porter, High Valley, Clay Walker and Laci Kaye Booth.

Tickets are on sale now for the events, ranging from $190 for general admission to $600 for the platinum experience tickets.

Last week the Big Valley Jamboree announced its 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Eric Church and Tim McGraw.