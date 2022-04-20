Countdown to Collision: tech conference hosting Calgary roadshow next week

North America’s fastest-growing technology event is hitting the road, travelling across Canada this spring to gear up for a massive in-person conference in June.

Collision, created by the team behind Web Summit, has announced the cross-country Countdown to Collision tour, including the kickoff event in Calgary on Monday, April 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collision (@collisionconfhq)

The six-city celebration of Canada’s progression as a growing, global tech powerhouse will also shine a spotlight on regional tech hubs across the country.

Countdown to Collision Calgary will take place in the TELUS Spark Science Centre from 6 to 9 pm, and the free event will feature fireside talks with local tech leaders, networking, refreshments, and more.

Andrew Chau, founder of Neo Financial and co-founder of SkipTheDishes, will talk about his journey as well as the Calgary-based fintech venture that is Canada’s first

integrated rewards and consumer banking solution. Neo Financial was created specifically to help local businesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neo Financial (@neofinancial)

Also speaking at Countdown to Collision Calgary is Patrick Lor, managing partner at seed-stage venture capital firm Panache Ventures. Lor is also the co-founder of iStockphoto, which was sold to Getty Images in 2006.

Listen to Panache Partner @Patricklor share the “almost dirty secret” on how to founders should think about fundraising.https://t.co/5M041EWjXB pic.twitter.com/mJkvrxJlkx — Panache Ventures (@PanacheVC) March 30, 2022

Co-hosts Sunil Sharma and Casey Lau will be in attendance to emcee the roadshow event. Sharma will also be hosting a lucky draw for tickets and VIP access to the main event this summer.

Countdown to Collision events are also happening in Vancouver (April 27), Toronto (May 10), Brampton (May 18), Montreal (May 25), and Quebec City (May 26).

The main event is happening from June 20 to 23 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. Collision 2022 will host tech giants, industry leaders, and over 33,000 attendees from around the world.

During the action-packed three days, registrants will hear from amazing speakers, take part in networking opportunities and discussions, participate in pitch sessions and workshops, and more. Tickets to Collision are on sale now.

Speakers already announced for the ninth Collision event includes Wndr co-founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg, ACLU president Deborah Archer, Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, and Canadian literature icon Margaret Atwood.

When: April 25, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast, Calgary

Cost: Free, register online