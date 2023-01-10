Three cougars caught on trail cam in western Alberta (VIDEO)

A video posted by a business in western Alberta revealed not one but three cougars roaming around its property late last year.

The video was captured at the end of November 2022 by The Crossing at Ghost River Ltd., a rural venue in Cochrane.

“We are used to having lots of wildlife on the property and each time it snows we wake up to fresh animal prints of all different sizes,” the Facebook post stated.

The video shows the cougars travelling in a uniform fashion toward the camera, with their massive paws leaving prints in the snow.

“Three cougars travelling together is not something we see every day though, what a fantastic sighting,” the post added.

Adult cougars weigh 40 to 90 kg and can be up to 2.5 metres long, including a metre-long tail, according to Alberta Parks.