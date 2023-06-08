Conroy beefs up Flames' analytics department with new hire

The Calgary Flames have added a new member to their management team.

On Thursday afternoon, the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers announced that Hendrix Hanes has been named as the developer & data scientist with the Flames.

“While we are sad to see Hendrix leave our organization, we are thrilled he has earned this opportunity and will be moving on to bigger and better things,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. “He has worked very hard and has been a key member of our staff in both the video and analytics side. We will miss him in Kitchener but wish him the best of luck in Calgary.”

Hendrix has been with the Rangers since the 2019-20 season, first used in an analytics consultant role. He has quickly risen in status during his four seasons with the organization and was able to catch the eye of Flames management. With them, he will be tasked with researching and developing analytics-based projects and platforms in order to assist the Flames’ hockey operations development.

“I would like to thank the Kitchener Rangers for the last four years in the analytics department and two years as video coach,” Hanes said. “The learning experiences offered and connections made will be appreciated for a lifetime. I look forward to representing the organization in the NHL with the Flames.”

This hiring aligns with what newly appointed Flames GM Craig Conroy said during his first press conference, that he wants new perspectives from younger voices to help his team become one of the league’s best.