Five companies hiring for over 50 jobs in Calgary this September

Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for IT Generalist, Demand Generation Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, Solutions Engineer and Business Development Representative. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture.

Knak is currently hiring for IT Generalist, Demand Generation Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, Solutions Engineer and Business Development Representative. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include a minimum of three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half-day Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture, and so much more.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs: Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (Remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), and additional positions.

Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (Remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), and additional positions. Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits; education and learning stipend for personal growth and development; flexible vacation time; work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment; and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs: Humi is currently looking to hire a Product Manager for Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.

Humi is currently looking to hire a Product Manager for Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. Perks: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays. It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of its “Humigos” seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission? To transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator, Career Services Coordinator, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Full-Time Web Instructor, Data Transformation Manager, Lead Ruby on Rails Developer, Learning Advisor, Account Manager, Higher Education, and a Growth Marketing Manager to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing and more.

Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer/UI/UX Designer, Front-End Developer, Senior React Native Developer, Senior Full Stack Developer, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and many more.

Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.